East – West Buon Ma Thuot road to commence operation on October 30th

After 8 years of construction, the East-West Road project in Buon Ma Thuot city, with a length of nearly 7 kilometers, has officially announced its opening for use.

On October 26, the People’s Committee of Buon Ma Thuot City in Dak Lak province issued an announcement signed by the Chairman of the People’s Committee, Mr. Vu Van Hung, regarding the commencement of the operation and use of the East-West Road project in Buon Ma Thuot City starting from October 30, 2023.

According to the announcement, the People’s Committee of Buon Ma Thuot City has assigned the City Police to plan and organize regular patrols, checks, and provide guidance to the citizens on traffic participation and adherence to lane divisions and traffic signs. They are also responsible for promptly identifying and addressing any deliberate traffic violations or security breaches along the entire route.

The People’s Committee of the districts and communes along the road, including Tan Thanh, Tu An, Tan Lap, and Hoa Thang, through which the road passes, will regularly inform local residents about the timing of the handover and use of the East-West Road project. They will also emphasize the importance of compliance with regulations related to land management, construction order, and urban order to ensure the safety of the project’s technical infrastructure and traffic safety during operation.

The East-West Road project in Buon Ma Thuot City has a total length of 6.9 kilometers. It was initiated in 2015 with an initial investment of 998 billion Vietnamese dong, which later increased to over 1.2 trillion Vietnamese dong. The project was originally scheduled for completion and opening to traffic in 2018. However, due to funding issues, delays in land clearance, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the project had to be extended, with several requests for deadline extensions.

This project is one of the key transportation projects in Dak Lak province, aiming to connect and reduce travel time from the center of Buon Ma Thuot City to Buon Ma Thuot Airport. It contributes to improving the urban transportation network, establishing new urban areas in the southeast of Buon Ma Thuot, and exploiting the land potential in the areas where the project passes through.

