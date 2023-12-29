During the New Year holiday, Da Nang welcomes over 430 flights

During the 2024 New Year holiday break, which spans three days, there are an estimated 434 international and domestic flights scheduled to arrive in Da Nang. The number of visitors to the coastal city during this period has also increased compared to 2023.
On December 29, the Da Nang Department of Tourism provided information regarding the implementation of tourism activities in the area during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season in 2024.
According to the department, during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period in 2024 (December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024), the total number of tourists visiting Da Nang is expected to reach approximately 261,000, a 34.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023 (194,000 visitors in 2023). Among these, approximately 123,000 are domestic tourists, and 138,000 are international tourists.
Domestic visitors primarily come from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and nearby central provinces such as Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Ngai. International visitors mainly include tourists from South Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan, and India.
Da Nang is a favorite destination for international tourists