During the New Year holiday, Da Nang welcomes over 430 flights

Luxury accommodations rated 4-5 stars are expected to reach 60% occupancy (a 15-20% increase compared to the same period last year), with the highest room capacity concentrated on the two days of the New Year holiday. Tourists mainly stay in hotels and beach resorts.

The total number of international and domestic flights arriving in Da Nang from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024, is estimated at 1,062 flights (an 11% increase compared to the same period last year), including 559 domestic flights and 503 international flights. Specifically, during the three days of the 2024 New Year holiday break, there are expected to be 434 international and domestic flights arriving in Da Nang.

The Da Nang Department of Tourism noted that the city is organizing various activities and events to serve both residents and tourists. These include installing three check-in models around the Dragon Bridge area, where many festival activities take place, to meet the entertainment needs of residents and promote Da Nang as a destination.

Events include the art program Countdown – Welcoming the New Year 2024; the grand music festival “Da Nang Harmonizes to Welcome the New Year 2024”; the art performance program “Welcoming the New Year” in 2024; street music; exploring Da Nang at night at Son Tra Night Market, Helio, and experiencing the Han River cruise.

Tourist attractions and accommodations also organize many activities to attract visitors during this period. For example, the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum hosts the “Joyful Christmas – Welcoming the New Year 2024” experience program; Asia Park organizes a water puppetry art program for New Year’s 2024 (from December 31, 2023, to January 3, 2024) with two performances per day; Sun World Ba Na Hills organizes landscape decoration, art performances with foreign artists welcoming the New Year 2024, and fireworks at Little Ba Na Restaurant – 36 Bach Dang; the Nui Than Tai hot spring park organizes the decoration of various check-in points.

At the same time, many tourist accommodations have policies of room discounts ranging from 20-50% or offer special packages for tourists.