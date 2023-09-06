During National Day holiday, Ho Chi Minh City tourism earns nearly 2,900 billion VND

Around 960,000 visitors came to the entertainment spots in Ho Chi Minh City during the 4-day National Day holiday. The tourism revenue is estimated to reach 2,900 billion VND.

Information from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reveals that during the 4-day National Day holiday (September 1st to 4th), approximately 960,000 tourists visited various tourist and entertainment destinations in the city, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Domestic tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City numbered around 420,000, a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2022, while international tourists numbered approximately 37,600, reflecting a 14.5% increase. Accommodation establishments hosted approximately 162,000 guests, a 24.6% increase from the previous year. Hotel occupancy reached approximately 80%, marking a 6.7% increase from the same period in 2022.

The estimated tourism revenue reached 2,890 billion VND, showing a 5.5% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Hot air balloon launching activity during the holidays in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Nguyen Hue)

During the recent holiday, the program to visit national-level architectural and artistic heritage sites at the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council – People’s Committee headquarters was highly praised for its organization and ability to attract visitors. In total, the program attracted 1,614 visitors.

Furthermore, a series of activities were organized in the 4-day holiday period, including art performances, artistic fireworks displays, hot air balloon releases, the Thu Duc Marathon, which all drew the participation of a large number of local residents and domestic and international tourists.

Previously, during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, April 30th, and May 1st holidays this year, the city’s tourism revenue exceeded 3,000 billion VND, a 94.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Approximately 950,000 tourists visited various tourist and entertainment spots during this time.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office, the total revenue from travel services in August 2023 is estimated at 1,047 billion VND, a decrease of 11.2% compared to July but a 49.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022. It is estimated that in the first 8 months of 2023, Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism revenue reached 7,019 billion VND, marking a 74.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

