Đức Phúc – Artist with the most viewed MV on YouTube Vietnam 2023

The combination of Đức Phúc and the band 911 has made 'Em đồng ý' (I do) the MV with the highest views in Vietnam on YouTube.

by Linh Vu

On his social media page, Đức Phúc shared some great news that his song ‘Em đồng ý’ (I do) has become the most viewed music video on YouTube in Vietnam in 2023. The male singer expressed his gratitude towards 911, the band that collaborated with him on this song, and the fans who have been listening to it for a year.

Đức Phúc wrote, “This is a super meaningful New Year’s gift for me and 911. I would like to thank the viewers for spending so much time on ‘Em đồng ý’ (I do). Thank you and let’s be grateful for the wonderful and memorable year 2023”.

Đức Phúc shared that ‘Em đồng ý’ (I do) is the MV with the highest views in Vietnam in 2023 on the YouTube platform. (Photo: Facebook/Đức Phúc)

After being released for more than 10 months, ‘Em đồng ý’ has now accumulated 59 million views on the YouTube platform. The audience even affectionately calls this song Vietnam’s “Valentine’s hymn” due to its romantic lyrics and sweet prayers for couples.

In fact, ‘Em đồng ý’ is the Vietnamese version of the hit song ‘I Do’ originally performed by the British band 911. Đức Phúc and 911 collaborated to create a new version of this song specifically tailored for Vietnamese audiences. The Vietnamese lyrics and arrangement of ‘Em đồng ý’ were done by musician Khắc Hưng.

