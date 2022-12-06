Dubai: Christmas and New Year holiday destination chosen by the super-rich

Shopping paradise, to be exact, Dubai has been attracting fashionistas for more than two decades now with duty-free services in more than 65 malls. Dubai Mall is one of the largest shopping centers in the world with more than 1200 stores including top American names like Bloomingdales to prestigious brands from France to Italy Galeries Lafayette, Valentino, Prada, Hermes. Not to mention the Gold Souk chain of stores with more than 380 jewelry items.

Shopping visitors can also consider another place to sweep, called Mall of the Emirates, famous for its skating rink in the middle of the desert. This mall is not inferior when it comes to convincing the appearance of famous names to add to its list of stores such as: AllSaints, Balenciaga and Harvey Nichols. From the world-class blockbuster VOX cinema to the Michelin Akira Back restaurant, more than that, ice skating with the penguins at Ski Dubai offers unexpected and unforgettable experiences.

A special feature at the mall in Dubai, all shopping locations offer VIP service, where you can order a helper to carry your bags during shopping or transport to the location hotel you want.

This emirate has a lot of entertainment and attractions, from the most classic to the most modern. You could spend the morning on an ancient abra crossing the creek to explore the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the afternoon, then think about dining next to an upper fountain. Palm Jumeirah artificial island. See over 150 million flowers sculpted into amazing animals and shapes at the Dubai Miracle Garden and bounce across the sand dunes in the exhilarating Desert Safari.

Dubai is known as the City of Gold, because you can buy precious metals by the gram here. This is the perfect place to invest in handmade crafts for your loved ones, and the glamor of Deira’s Gold Souk can’t help but overwhelm you from the very first step.

Christmas and New Year are great times to visit the city as nowhere else has such impressive celebrations. From the light shows projected onto the towering Burj Khalifa to the extraordinary fireworks that light up the skies of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, the displays are breathtaking. Concerts, dinners and live entertainment are held at hundreds of venues across the city, with amazing views of the midnight sky.

Close to attractions like the Dubai Opera and the Dubai Fountain, perfect accommodation options worth considering include the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, just a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. This lavish property is nestled among towering skyscrapers with a large outdoor swimming pool overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Recently awarded Dubai’s Top Luxury Hotel in the City by the World Travel Awards in October 2022, it is in a perfect location for a Christmas or New Year break in the glittering city.

To prove the elite class, it is understandable that the super-rich choose Dubai for their vacation. This is an opportunity for them to “spend money” on luxury services and enjoy the feeling of modern “kings and queens”.

Source: CafeF