DSV, 1080 – SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1080

On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:

Trading day Trading platform   Number of shares bought back     Average transaction price   Amount DKK
                   
Accumulated trading for days 1-44   1,603,172     1,064.97   1,707,337,957
45: 27 December 2023 AQEU   5,881     1,176.33    
    CEUX   12,612     1,175.79    
    TQEX   3,737     1,175.36    
    XCSE   33,872     1,176.81    
    Total   56,102     1,176.43   66,000,149
46: 28 December 2023 AQEU   822     1,182.35    
    CEUX   924     1,181.84    
    TQEX   402     1,181.70    
    XCSE   4,852     1,182.17    
    Total   7,000     1,182.12   8,274,846
47: 29 December 2023 AQEU   1,052     1,191.11    
    CEUX   3,394     1,190.22    
    TQEX   578     1,188.67    
    XCSE   8,100     1,189.75    
    Total   13,124     1,189.93   15,616,657
Accumulated trading for days 1-47   1,679,398     1,070.16   1,797,229,609

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 9,839,298 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.49% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

