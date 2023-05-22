Dragon Bridge stops spewing fire during Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023.

Specifically, there will be no water shows or fireworks at the Dragon Bridge on the nights of June 2nd, June 10th, June 17th, June 24th, and July 8th, 2023. The Han River Bridge will not rotate on the nights of June 10th, June 17th, June 24th, and July 8th, 2023.

The Dragon Bridge and the Han River Bridge are prominent attractions that attract a large number of tourists who come to admire special performances such as the Dragon Bridge spewing fire and water on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as on major holidays throughout the year at 9:00 PM. The Han River Bridge rotates from 11:00 PM to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 with the theme “A World Without Distance” aims to honor the strong recovery of global tourism after the pandemic.

The festival will take place from June 2nd to July 8th, 2023, at the fireworks stage by the Han River, with the participation of 8 fireworks teams, including 7 international teams from the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and the representative team from Vietnam, which comes from Da Nang. The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of June 2nd, featuring a performance between the Vietnam team and the Finland team.

