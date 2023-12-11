Don’t miss these 4 specialty dishes when coming to Northwest Vietnam during the cold weather

Tourists planning trips to explore Northwest Vietnam are excited to hear that frost may appear in the mountains when cold air arrives. Here are some of the specialties that visitors should not miss when visiting the Northwest.

Thắng Cố

Thang Co is a dish with a history of more than 200 years, originating from the cuisine of Yunnan province, China. The dish is made from horse internal organs, combined with all kinds of fresh vegetables. While traditional Thang Co only uses horses, new types of protein are added such as beef, buffalo, pork, and goat. This dish is seasoned with typical spices of the Northwest highlands, bringing characteristics that no other dish has. To fully enjoy the flavor of Thang Co, diners need to eat it while it is still hot.

Rêu đá (Stone moss)

Stone moss is a famous specialty in the Northwest. It was originally a simple dish in the meals of ethnic minorities, but now it has gained popularity. Moss season falls around late fall and early winter. Moss is collected by people upstream of streams where the water flows the clearest and cleanest. After cleaning, the stone moss is marinated with spices such as lemongrass, chili powder, dổi seeds (Michelia tonkinensis seeds), salt, and mắc khén (Indian Prickly Ash seeds), wrapped in dong leaves, and grilled. The dish has a unique flavor, both soft and fatty, rich in flavors from the Northwest mountains.

Pa Pỉnh Tộp

Pa Pinh Top is a grilled fish dish by Thai people in the Northwest region. The dish is prepared with ginger, lemongrass, herbs, chili, garlic, and wild mắc khén seeds (Indian Prickly Ash seeds). After the spices are minced, chopped, and mixed, one part is stuffed into the fish’s belly, the rest is evenly placed into the fish’s body, and marinated for 30-40 minutes to absorb. Before grilling, the fish is folded upside down and put on a split bamboo stick to clamp. The dish is prepared simply and quickly but with rich flavor, it will bring a memorable experience to you even if you enjoy it for the first time.

Bê chao Mộc Châu (Moc Chau veal with fermented tofu)

Moc Chau veal with fermented tofu is a dish that visitors should not miss when coming to the Northwest. Veal meat is selected from male veal raised freely on pasture. The veal is grilled until golden brown, puffy, and crispy when enjoying the outer shell, while the meat still retains its softness, and the well-seasoned spices make the dish more attractive. When dipped in fermented tofu, it will increase the aroma and deliciousness of the dish.

