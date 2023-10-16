Dong Thap: People organize tourism services during the flooding season

Nestled in the serene village of Tam Nong Garden, located in Dong Thap, a group of farmers have banded together to introduce an immersive tourism experience. They have opened a tour that offers visitors an authentic experience of catching fish and picking vegetables in the fields of their hometown.

The farmers have been carefully tending to the area where they fish for many months, creating a haven for a diverse range of aquatic life. They wait until the water level rises, and the fish population flourishes before welcoming tourists to the Quyet Tien Ecological Cooperative group in the Tam Nong district. The farmers then guide visitors through the floating fields, showing them how to row canoes, remove nets, place eel shelters, and pick fresh water spinach and Sesbania flowers.

A recent group of ten guests from the North, Central, and South regions of Vietnam was treated to an unforgettable experience. They were invited to explore the fields, cast nets, and pick vegetables amidst the breathtaking landscape. Meanwhile, the women of the neighborhood took this chance to showcase their culinary skills by preparing a delectable menu fit for royalty. The fragrant fish sauce hotpot, grilled snakehead fish, and braised fish were cooked to perfection, leaving the guests yearning for more.

The Dong Thap farmers’ flooding season tour is a new and exciting way for tourists to experience the rich culture and traditions that define rural Vietnam. The tour price is affordable, making it accessible to all while supporting the farmers’ livelihoods. It is a wonderful way to appreciate the beauty of the Vietnamese countryside and the sheer hard work of its people, leaving visitors with unforgettable memories to cherish forever.

@vtv.vn