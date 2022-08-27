Dong Thap invests in tourism development in the period of 2022-2026

The People’s Council of Dong Thap province has just issued a resolution on policies to support investment and tourism development in the province, period 2022-2026.

Identifying tourism as one of the important fields, Dong Thap province has implemented many solutions to stimulate tourism demand after the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to the drastic efforts of all levels of sectors, local authorities, businesses, people … have contributed to the rapid recovery of tourism in the province.

As a result of the first 6 months of 2022, Dong Thap tourism industry has attracted more than 2 million tourists, up 78.57% over the same period; revenue from tourism reached more than 800 billion dong, up 124.7 percent over the same period.

In the long term, for tourism to develop sustainably and in-depth, the People’s Council of Dong Thap province has just issued a resolution on policies to support investment and tourism development in the province, period 2022-2026.

Accordingly, the objects of support are enterprises, cooperatives, business households, etc., which fully satisfy the conditions as prescribed. Dong Thap supports and encourages investment in developing tourist attractions to visit ornamental flower gardens, lotus fields, orchards, OCOP products, high-tech agricultural products associated with production of craft villages and traditional craft villages. system… support level of 300 million VND/point.

Support to invest in high-quality homestay tourism (guests stay and experience family culture at homestays), farmstay (guests stay, experience indigenous cultural values ​​at the farm), experience farming high-quality industry, at the level of 100-300 million VND/facility.

With the type of hotel, 3-star complex resort is supported 40 million VND/bedroom, up to 4 billion VND/facility. For hotels and complex resorts of 4 stars or more, support is 50 million VND/bedroom, up to 10 billion VND/facility.

Dong Thap province also considers supporting investment in building 3-star, 4-star and 5-star hotels and resorts; cruise terminal; invest in means of transporting tourists by waterway and road; food street, shopping, entertainment area model night economy …

Leaders of Dong Thap province said that organizations participating in the construction and development of the tourism sector in the province are not only entitled to support policies under this resolution, but also enjoy incentives under regulations. current regulations; be able to host major events of the province; to represent Dong Thap province’s tourism industry to participate in national and foreign trade and tourism promotion events to promote and introduce tourism products and build brands and images; receive free support in training and fostering vocational skills for workers directly serving tourists according to the province’s annual tourism human resource training plan.

Source: cafebiz