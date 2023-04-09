Dong Nai: Wild elephants attacked humans, beat a cow to death

Mr. Le Van Liem is the victim (34 years old, living in Thanh Son commune, Dinh Quan district).

According to the information, Mr. Liem was leading the cows to graze in the fields near his house in the morning of the same day when he was abruptly attacked by two forest elephants (1 huge, 1 little). They ran to attack the cows, then turned around and knocked down Mr. Liem.

When their neighbors spotted and shouted at them, the two elephants fled. Mr. Liem was brought to Dinh Quan Regional Medical Hospital in critical condition with various injuries.

In addition, wild elephants killed a mother cow and destroyed a home as well as several crops. Soon after, forest guards and local residents chased the elephants back into the forest.

Since the beginning of 2023, wild elephants have often entered residential areas, destroying crops and people’s belongings. This is the first time elephants have attacked humans.

To avoid this catastrophe, in 2014, Dong Nai province launched an emergency effort to save forest elephants from 2014 to 2020.

The main aspect, in particular, is the construction of an electric fence to prevent elephants from farming, which has been in service since 2017. But, because a section has yet to be completed, elephants may still come out of the forest, into residential areas, and into people’s fields to find food.

@nld.com.vn