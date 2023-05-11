Dong Nai to implement 46ha resettlement project

The 46-hectare resettlement project in Dau Giay town, Thong Nhat district, Dong Nai province has an investment of VND 564 billion.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai province has issued a decision to implement the resolution of the provincial People’s Council on the investment policy for the resettlement area project in Dau Giay town, Thong Nhat district.

The project covers an area of 46.07 hectares and is invested by the Compensation, Site Clearance and Resettlement Management Board of Dong Nai province.

The provincial People’s Committee has assigned the investor to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to evaluate the project. Before approving the investment project, procedures for land, environment, community consultation on investment implementation, and technical infrastructure connection agreements must be ensured.

At the same time, the investor will coordinate with the Thong Nhat district People’s Committee to develop plans and implement compensation and support measures for affected households in accordance with regulations.

Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway has just been put into use. (Photo: Nguyen Hue)

The resettlement area project in Dau Giay town serves the resettlement needs of households affected by the implementation of key projects in Dong Nai province, national-level projects, especially those that pass through the Dau Giay town and Thong Nhat district areas.

In this project, the Compensation, Site Clearance and Resettlement Management Board of Dong Nai province will invest in items such as transportation infrastructure, drainage systems, power and lighting systems, information systems, technical ditches, and wastewater treatment facilities.

The total investment for the resettlement area project in Dau Giay town is about VND 564 billion, including construction costs of VND 391 billion, site clearance and compensation costs of VND 31 billion, and other expenses.

The project is expected to be implemented from 2023 with a maximum duration of 4 years. All proceeds from land use fees for resettlement and leasing of project land will be collected to reimburse the provincial budget.

