Dong Nai to have an aerial sightseeing experience tourism area

The Dong Nai Nature and Culture Reserve has proposed a tourism development plan, including an aviation sports park featuring various aerial sightseeing experiences.

On January 25th, the Dong Nai Nature and Culture Reserve (NCR) organized a public conference to unveil its eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment plan for the period 2021-2030.

The plan encompasses nine projects aimed at developing eco-tourism products at NCR, focusing on ecological tourism, resort tourism, culturally integrated community tourism, sports tourism, community tourism, etc.

The total investment for the project is over 991 billion VND, with 20 billion VND from the budget and the remaining 971 billion VND to be raised through investment calls.

Information conference to publicize tourism projects at Dong Nai Nature and Culture Reserve.

Additionally, NCR has outlined 51 tourist sites for various activities, connected across 11 locations around Ba Hao Lake, 17 sites near Trị An Lake, 3 tourist spots along the Be River, and 13 standalone tourist destinations.

Notably, a nearly 10-hectare aviation sports park is planned to offer aerial sightseeing experiences, aviation sports training, and air sports tourism.

The entire project will be implemented on a land area of over 100,000 hectares managed by NCR, including both forested and non-forested areas, primary ecosystems, and diverse biological resources, as well as natural landscapes. The target is to attract approximately 50,000 visitors and generate revenue of around 15 billion VND annually by 2025. By 2030, the goal is to attract 120,000 visitors, generate revenue of about 40 billion VND, and create jobs for nearly 1,600 workers.

A corner of Tri An lake.

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Hao, Director of the Dong Nai Nature and Culture Reserve, emphasized that this plan serves as a crucial foundation for attracting investors to participate in the development of forest eco-tourism.

During the announcement ceremony, Mr. Hao also stated that the reserve would engage in discussions with potential investors to address any obstacles in the investment procedures and facilitate transportation connections to the reserve.

