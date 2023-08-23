Dong Nai: Rare Bengal tiger gives birth to 7 cubs

Ms. Duong Thi Nha, the owner of Vuon Xoai eco-tourism area (Phuoc Tan Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai), stated on August 22 that a Bengal tiger mother successfully gave birth to three black tigers and four white tigers on the morning of the same day. The cubs are currently being cared for by vets and resort staff.

According to Ms. Nha, this is a very encouraging sign for the Vuon Xoai eco-tourism area. The resort has successfully tamed and bred numerous rare animals up to this point.

Prior to the Bengal tiger, four other rare animals such as hippopotamus, giraffe, and bear gave birth at the Vuon Xoai eco-tourism area, in which the Bengal tiger, white lion, brown bear, black panther, flamingo, South American parrot, rhinoceros, and red panda are extremely rare species being cared for here.

There are currently about 90 species and over 3,000 individuals of rare wild animals at the Vuon Xoai eco-tourism area’s zoo. Because the majority of the animals are protected and well cared for, the species has a relatively high reproduction rate.

The Bengal tiger is one of the six rarest tiger species on the planet. There are also Malay tigers, South Chinese tigers, Indochinese tigers, Sumatran tigers, and Siberian tigers, in addition to the Bengal tiger. There are currently less than 4,000 tigers in the wild.

The number of Bengal tigers, in particular, has rapidly declined, with only approximately 3,200 remaining. This species is at the top of the list of endangered species.

