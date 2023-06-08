Dong Nai prepares to hold Long Khanh Fruit Festival 2023

Long Khanh Fruit Festival in 2023 will take place over 9 days, from June 15th to June 23rd, 2023, at Long Khanh Victory Beer Park (Dong Nai province) with various interesting and unique activities.

According to information from the organizing committee of the Long Khanh Fruit Festival 2023, the highlight of this year’s festival is the “Week to honor fruits and Dong Nai Province’s OCOP products in 2023” organized by the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee, with the participation of farmers, businesses, and enterprises from districts and cities across Dong Nai province.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thang, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dong Nai province and Head of the organizing committee, shared: “This is the second consecutive year that Long Khanh city has coordinated with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dong Nai province to organize the Week to honor fruits and Dong Nai province’s OCOP products in 2023. The event gradually affirms the importance of the agricultural sector in Long Khanh city in particular and Dong Nai province in general.”

An orchard in Long Khanh City. Photo: The Anh

“Currently, the entire province has 76,572 hectares of fruit trees, forming 300 concentrated production areas with many large-scale fruit crops such as durian, banana, mango, pomelo, and rambutan, which are the province’s strengths and have great potential,” added Mr. Thang. In addition, the official announcement of the first official export shipment of durian to China will also be organized on the morning of June 16th at the Long Khanh Stadium. This is a significant activity marking an important milestone in the international trade development of Long Khanh’s fruit products. The program will also include a ceremony to launch 25 container trucks carrying over 400 tons of durian for export to China. The program will also feature cultural activities, music performances, sports events, entertainment, culinary festivals, fruit garden experiences, and beautiful and peaceful landscapes, providing visitors to the festival with uplifting and joyful experiences with their families, loved ones, and friends. Through these activities, the organizing committee of the Long Khanh Fruit Festival aims to present a beautiful image of Long Khanh city as “Green – Safe – Modern – Civilized” to visitors. @SGtiepthi