Dong Nai police seize 14 guns from gun trafficking ring

HCMC – The Dong Nai Province police have announced the arrests of members of a firearm manufacturing and trafficking ring today, March 20, with three suspects, 14 guns of different types, over 420 bullets, and other equipment being seized.

The three suspects, all residing in the southern province’s Bien Hoa City, are Nguyen Quang Cuong, 33, Hoang Viet Toi, 33, and Bui Vu Nhat Huy, 18.

The arrests came after reports that many groups of young people in the area were found to have recently used guns during fights.

The provincial police discovered that these guns came from the same source and launched a probe into those providing guns.

According to the investigating officers, the gun trafficking ring was jointly operated by Cuong, Toi, and Huy.

These suspects bought components for making firearms, while Cuong was in charge of assembling them and repairing a number of military guns. Toi and Huy were responsible for selling the weapons.

Aside from seizing the guns, bullets and equipment to make guns, the police confiscated 26 pills believed to be narcotics.

The police are expanding the investigation into the case, according to officials.