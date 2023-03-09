Dong Nai plans to build three bridges connecting with Ho Chi Minh City

According to TTXVN, on March 8, Dong Nai People’s Committee sent a document to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee with feedback on the plan to build additional bridges connecting the two localities. In this document, Dong Nai agreed with the plan to build three bridges connecting with Ho Chi Minh City.

These three bridges include the bridge connecting Thu Duc city with Tam An commune, Long Thanh district (referred to as bridge number 1); the bridge connecting the southern area of Ho Chi Minh City with Nhon Trach district (referred to as bridge number 2); and the bridge replacing the Cat Lai ferry (Cat Lai Bridge). The Cat Lai Bridge will be constructed before 2025, while bridges number 1 and 2 will be invested in during the 2026-2030 period.

Regarding bridge number 1, Dong Nai agreed to add the bridge connection location to the planning of the two localities in Thu Duc city and Tam An commune. At the same time, they requested that Ho Chi Minh City update the connection location to the DT 777B route, which has been updated by Dong Nai People’s Committee in the land use planning of Long Thanh district.

With bridge number 2, Dong Nai agreed to add the bridge connection route to the planning of the two localities in the southern area of Ho Chi Minh City and Nhon Trach district. The province suggested updating the scale of the bridge route and the path on the Ho Chi Minh City bank to reach a uniform scale of 8 lanes, which has been planned and invested by Dong Nai for the DT 769D route. From there, a connection route will be formed with Long Thanh airport to District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

As for the Cat Lai Bridge, it has been approved by the Prime Minister to be added to the Ho Chi Minh City transportation planning, which has been updated by Dong Nai People’s Committee in Nhon Trach urban planning adjustment plan until 2035, vision to 2050 and has been approved by the Prime Minister.

The Cat Lai Bridge has a scale of 6 lanes and will be invested in during the period before 2025. Dong Nai province requested that Ho Chi Minh City update the location of the bridge replacing the Cat Lai ferry according to the Nhon Trach urban planning adjustment plan.