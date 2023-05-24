Dong Nai plans to build 10,000 more houses for workers and social houses

Dong Nai Province plans to construct 10,000 housing units for workers and social housing with a total investment of 10.155 trillion Vietnamese dong.

The Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai has recently approved the development plan for workers’ housing and social housing for the period up to 2025.

According to the plan, Dong Nai Province intends to allocate over 700 hectares of land for the construction of 66 projects for workers’ housing and social housing. The estimated total investment needed is about 10.155 trillion Vietnamese dong.

These projects do not include the land fund for social housing within commercial housing projects.

Under the plan, localities without social housing projects will be allocated more land funds to develop this type of housing. For example, Cam My district will have 288.58 hectares, and Vinh Cuu district will have 140.54 hectares.

A social housing apartment in Nhon Trach district, Dong Nai province. (Photo: C.T.V)

Regarding the number of workers’ housing and social housing units, calculated by locality, the plan for 2025 includes 18 projects in Bien Hoa City, 12 projects in Cam My district, and 7 projects in Vinh Cuu and Thong Nhat districts, respectively. Currently, Dong Nai Province has 9 ongoing projects for workers’ housing and social housing, with a total of 10,202 housing units, mainly concentrated in Nhon Trach and Long Thanh districts. The five localities without any social housing projects are Vinh Cuu, Thong Nhat, Xuan Loc, Dinh Quan, and Tan Phu districts. At the 2022 Investment Promotion and Development Conference for social housing in Dong Nai Province, Nguyen Hong Linh, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, stated that the number of workers’ housing units in the province is still limited and only partially meets the actual demand. Planning and developing social housing are necessary for over 700,000 low-income workers. According to the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Dong Nai Province will prioritize investors with more than 50% of the project’s investment capital and experience in this type of housing. Transparency in selecting investors will be ensured, without discrimination between local and non-local enterprises. The housing prices will be suitable for low-income individuals, allowing them to make installment payments over 15 to 20 years. @Vietnamnet