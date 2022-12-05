Dong Nai enterprise has planned Tet bonus for employees

Hyosung Vietnam Co., Ltd (Nhon Trach 5 Industrial Park, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai) has just announced the 2023 Lunar New Year bonus.

Accordingly, the bonus level for employees is 150% of the basic salary and production salary.

According to the plan, the company will pay the annual leave on December 30, 2022; give Tet gifts to workers, each gift is worth 500,000 VND in kind, such as: rice cooker, floating hot pot, thermos bottle…

From January 13, 2023, the company started to reward Tet with 100% of the basic salary for employees and employees and on March 22, 2023, will continue to reward production with 50% of the basic salary.

In addition, the company will also organize year-end parties, year-end parties and coordinate with trade unions to take care of difficult workers who cannot return to their hometown to celebrate Tet.

Production activities at a company in Amata Industrial Park, Bien Hoa City

The Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Dong Nai province has also coordinated with the Industrial Park Management Board and the Provincial Labor Confederation to implement the direction of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on grasping the production situation, business activities of enterprises to have appropriate solutions to support enterprises to overcome difficulties and problems; well implement solutions to support and promote the recovery and development of the labor market.

The competent authorities will survey and grasp the implementation of regulations on minimum wage, salary payment, bonus, salary debt, and Tet bonus plan according to production and business results for employees in enterprises, report the situation of salary and Tet bonus of enterprises for employees to the Ministry before December 25.

Source: CafeF