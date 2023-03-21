Dong Nai: A truck lost control, killing two persons, and more than 6,450 households lost electricity.

On March 21, the Nhon Trach district (Dong Nai) police announced they were investigating the cause of a severe collision involving a truck and two motorcycles that killed two individuals and left 6,450 homes without electricity.

According to preliminary evidence, at about 11 a.m. on March 21, a vehicle with a crane bearing the license plate 62H-021.87 circulated on Ly Thuong Kiet street, traveling from the Cat Lai ferry to National Highway 51. As the vehicle arrived at Ben Co hamlet, Dai commune Phuoc, Nhon Trach district, it lost control and collided with two motorbikes with license plates 59M2-373.55 and 52HB-2701. The truck then continued to speed to the left side of the road, colliding with a medium voltage pylon (pillar 75, route 479 Dai Phuoc).

A motorcycle rider was killed on the scene, while another was critically injured and died on the way to the hospital. The truck and two motorbikes sustained significant damage.

Nhon Trach District Police responded immediately, protecting the location, dividing traffic, and investigating the reason for the event.

According to a representative of Nhon Trach Electricity (under Dong Nai Electricity One Member Limited Liability Corporation), the aforesaid occurrence caused power outages for 6,450 households in Dai Phuoc, Phu Dong, and Phu Huu communes (Nhon Trach district). By the afternoon of March 21, the Electricity sector had restored power from the beginning of the line to pole 61, and from pole 61 to the end of the line, which remained powerless. Electricity is scheduled to be fully restored to houses at about 4 p.m. on the same day.

