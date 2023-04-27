Home » Dong Nai: A series of accidents kills 1 person and injures 5 others
Dong Nai: A series of accidents kills 1 person and injures 5 others

by Linh Vu
According to initial information, at 9 a.m. on April 27, a 7-seat car with license plate 86A-117.72 driven by Mr. V.T.U (56 years old, Binh Thuan province) was on Highway 20 with his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. When this automobile arrived at the La Nga Bridge region (Dinh Quan district), it collided with a truck with license plate number 60H-070.78 and a motorbike with plate number 60B3-831.27 heading in the opposite direction of this vehicle. The force of the accident was so strong that two persons on a motorcycle and four people in a seven-seat automobile were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. Mr. V.T.U died from his injuries by noon the same day.

The front of the 7-seat automobile was damaged, the windshield was smashed, the front airbag was fully deployed, and the driver was trapped inside. The collision caused local traffic jams across the La Nga bridge.

Photo: TTXVN

Dinh Quan district functional forces responded swiftly after getting the news, regulated traffic, and investigated the reason for the occurrence.

Traffic via this region was resumed at about 10 a.m. the same day.

