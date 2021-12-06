Domestic routes is estimated to reduce sharply

Some airlines yesterday said that the domestic airfare from now to the end of the year and on the Tet holiday would reduce sharply due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, the airlines are allowed to exploit domestic flights, contributing to reducing the airfare in December.

As for Hanoi – Phu Quoc route, Vietjet Air offers VND372,000 (US$16.3) for a one-way ticket; meanwhile, Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines sell one-way ticket for this route at VND750,000 (nearly US$33), including appropriate applied fees and taxes.

Besides, the HCMC – Hanoi route will have one-way airfare ranging from VND580,000 (US$25) to VND1,000,000 (US$44).

Particularly, some short routes including HCMC – Hue/Phu Quoc/Da Lat/Dong Hoi have the ticket prices same as coach fare ranging from VND400,000 (US$17.5) to VND500,000 (US$22).

According to Vietnam Airlines, from December 2021, the national flag carrier will implement around 140 flights a day in 40 domestic routes. As for HCMC – Hanoi and vice versa, the airline will exploit five flights a day while Pacific Airlines shall perform two flights a day. It is expected that the airlines will perform an additional one flight a day after December 15.

Source: SGGP

