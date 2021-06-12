Domestic retail petrol prices reach 16-month record high

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Domestic retail petrol prices rose by more than VND600 per litre at 3 p.m. on June 11 following the latest price adjustments made by both the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

According to the latest changes, the retail price of E5 RON 92 bio-fuel increased by VND622 to reach VND19,048 per litre, while that of RON 95 rose by VND633 to VND20,164 per litre.

These are the highest retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95 Vietnam has recorded since since February 14, 2020.

After the latest adjustments, the prices of other oil products also witnessed a sharp rise, with the selling price of diesel oil being capped at VND15,448 per litre, while the prices of kerosene and mazut oil stood at VND14,412 per litre and VND14,954 per kilo, respectively.

Both the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance come together every 15 days to review fuel prices and make adjustments to domestic prices in accordance with global market fluctuations.

During the latest price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the Price Stabilization Fund for E5RON92 at VND1,600 per litre, RON95 at VND600 per litre, diesel oil at VND300 per litre, and kerosene at VND200 per litre.

