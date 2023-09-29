Domestic motorcycle production reverses, showing significant growth in September 2023

In total, in the third quarter, the entire country produced an estimated 720,900 new motorcycles, the lowest in three quarters (the first quarter was 770,700, and the second quarter was 809,900). Compared to the third quarter of 2022, motorcycle production in the third quarter of this year decreased by 11.5%.

For the first 9 months of 2023, the total number of new motorcycles produced in Vietnam is estimated to be 2,301,500, a decrease of 8.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), in the entire year of 2022, the sales of VAMM members reached 3,003,160 motorcycles, a 20.49% increase compared to 2021.

VAMM members consist of 5 companies: Honda Vietnam Company (currently producing and distributing 29 products), Yamaha Motor Vietnam (19 products), SYM Vietnam (19 products), Suzuki Vietnam (17 products), and Piaggio Vietnam (10 products).

In addition to domestic consumption, some VAMM member companies also export complete motorcycles to various countries and territories, although specific quantities are not disclosed.

Currently, there are many domestic companies producing electric motorcycles, such as VinFast, Pega, Yadea, Detech, but these companies are not members of VAMM.

@Vietnamnet