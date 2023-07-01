Domestic motorcycle production reaches over 1.6 million units in the first half of 2023

Domestic motorcycle manufacturers have just concluded the first six months of 2023 with an estimated production output of over 1.6 million units.

According to a report released by the General Statistics Office, in the past month of June, the country’s motorcycle production reached an estimated 283,900 units, a slight decrease of 2.6% compared to May (with 291,600 units), but still a significant increase of 21.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

This marks the third consecutive month in which domestic motorcycle production has exceeded 280,000 units per month. Taking into account the second quarter of the year, motorcycle output in Vietnam amounted to 856,800 units, an increase of 11.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023 (with 770,700 units) and a 7.6% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Motorcycle production in the country last month continued to maintain at a high level. (Artwork: Piaggio Vietnam)

Cumulatively, the total number of newly manufactured motorcycles in the first half of 2023 is estimated to reach 1,675,500 units, equivalent to 96.5% of the previous year’s first half (approximately 1.74 million units). Previously, the production output of newly manufactured motorcycles by domestic enterprises in 2022 reached 3,323,400 units, a 9.9% increase compared to the same period in 2021. The abundant motorcycle production in recent months can be seen as a positive signal, as the domestic motorcycle market has shown signs of recovery after several sluggish months. In particular, some popular models have experienced shortages, leading to price increases at dealerships. @Vietnamnet