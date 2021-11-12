Domestic gold price surpasses VND60 million per tael

Domestic gold prices on November 11 surpassed VND60 million per tael after U.S inflation report.

More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

At 4:30 pm on November 11, the Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND59.2 million, up VND550,000 a tael and the selling price that was VDN59.9 million, up VND600,000 a tael in HCMC.

At the same time in Hanoi, SJC gold was priced VND59.3 million per tael for buying and VND60.02 million per teal for selling, presenting an increase of VND600,000 per tael.

During the session last night on the US market, the gold price reached US$1,850.9 per ounce, up US$17.9 an ounce. In the Asian market in the morning of November 11, the gold price was traded at US$1,845.3 per ounce, down US$5.6 an ounce, equivalent to VND50.6 million per tael and about VND9.5 million per tael lower than SJC gold price.

By SGGP.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

