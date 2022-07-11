Domestic flight tickets increase rapidly, tourists divert to foreign tourism

The price of domestic airfares to some tourist destinations has increased, causing many people to look for cheap flights to foreign countries or close locations.

Tourism is entering the peak summer period. The increasing travel demand of the people makes airfares to tourist cities such as Da Nang, Hue, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc constantly continuously high.

Accordingly, the return ticket for the Hanoi – Da Nang route (including taxes) of Vietnam Airlines ranges from VND 3 – 5 million, Bamboo Airways about VND 3 – 4 million and Vietjet Air is slightly lower but still much higher than at the beginning of the year or at the same time in previous years.

Domestic airfares increased rapidly. Photo: Hoang Ha

On Hanoi – Phu Quoc route, the ticket price of Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways is in the range of 4 – 10 million VND/pair of return tickets. Meanwhile, Vietjet is a bit lower from 3-7 million dong.

With a flight from Hanoi to Con Dao departing on July 9 with Vietnam Airlines, the price for economy seats is 3,449,000 VND/ticket and from 7,391,000 to 9,443,000 VND/ticket for business seats.

On Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route, the highest fare of Vietnam Airlines is 11 million VND/pair of round-trip tickets, Bamboo Airways is about 10 million VND and Vietjet Air is 7 million VND.

The route Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak) has the lowest price of 3.7 million VND when flying Vietjet Air. On the same route, the ticket price of Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways ranges from 4.8-5.5 million VND.

According to some agents, the price of air tickets has increased due to many reasons, most of which is the increased travel demand of people after the COVID-19 epidemic.

Currently, domestic airfares are higher than those of some routes to countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia… On some flight booking apps, in July, Singapore Airlines’ round trip flight from Hanoi to Singapore is from 4 to 6 million VND. Or tickets for the Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok (Thailand) route from 2.5 to 2.8 million VND/round-trip ticket of Vietjet Air, Air Asia.

The cheapest flight Hanoi – Bangkok is priced at 4.8 million VND of Air Asia.

Faced with this situation, many customers choose to travel to countries near Vietnam.

Mr. Toi (District 2, Ho Chi Minh City) said: “My family planned to go to Phu Quoc but saw the price of tickets skyrocketing. Meanwhile, the airfare to Thailand was cheaper. I decided to take my family abroad for a trip.”

In order to save costs, many families cancel their plans to go out and replace them with places near, without having to travel by plane.

Ms. Huyen (Ha Dong, Hanoi) shared: “Initially, my family planned to go to Con Dao for 3 days and 2 nights. However, the airfare is quite expensive, so I diverted the whole family to go to Ha Long. Next year, if the airfare is cheaper and more stable, my family will go later.”

@ Vietnamnet