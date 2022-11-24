Domestic flight passengers increased to a record

While domestic aviation has had a strong recovery, international aviation has not been able to return to the bustling period in 2019.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Administration, in the first 11 months of the year, the number of domestic flight passengers tended to increase sharply, reaching 81 million passengers, an increase of 191% over the same period in 2021 and an increase of 18.4% compared to the same period in 2021. In the same period of 2019. Thus, domestic aviation had a breakthrough, reaching a transport record compared to the time when there was no epidemic in 2019.

Also during this time, international visitors reached 9.8 million visitors, up 2,041% over the same period in 2021, down 74% over the same period in 2019.

In total, there were 90.8 million visitors to and from airports, an increase of 221% over the same period in 2021 and a decrease of 14.8% over the same period in 2019 – the time before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For domestic passengers, Vietnamese airlines transported 40.5 million passengers in the first 11 months of the year, up 188.7% over the same period in 2021.

For cargo, in the first 11 months of 2022, the airline transported 1.28 million tons of cargo, down 2.1% compared to the same period in 2021. International cargo transported alone was 1.02 million tons, down 1% and domestic goods was 260 thousand tons, down 6.5%.

In which, Vietnamese airlines transported 259 thousand tons of cargo, up 2.4% over the same period in 2021 but down 36% over the same period in 2019. International cargo volume transported by Vietnamese airlines reached 129 thousand tons and domestic goods reached 130 thousand tons. The volume of domestic goods decreased by 7.2% over the same period in 2021 and by 44.7% over the same period in 2019.

Particularly in November, airlines transported 24 thousand tons of cargo, up 5% compared to October 2022 but down 18% compared to November 2021.

@ Zing News