Domestic flight passengers forecast to decrease sharply in 2024

In 2024, it is projected that domestic passenger transportation volume will reach 38.5 million, a decrease of nearly 11% compared to 2023, while international passengers are expected to be 41.8 million, an increase of 31%.

These figures were provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam at a recent conference summarizing 2023 and outlining plans for 2024.

This forecast comes amidst challenges faced by airlines, with many experiencing financial difficulties, leading to adjustments and cuts in some domestic routes with low occupancy rates that do not contribute significantly to sales. Some domestic airlines have also had to scale down their fleet size as part of restructuring efforts.

Faced with these pressures, many airlines are prioritizing international routes over domestic ones. This is because international flights incur additional fuel fees, and ticket prices are not constrained by price ceilings. In 2023, the aviation management authority observed signs of recovery and positive growth in the aviation transport sector.

The total aviation market in 2023 is estimated to reach approximately 74 million passengers, a 35% increase compared to 2022, equivalent to 94% compared to 2019 (pre-Covid-19). Cargo transportation is projected to be 1.1 million tons, a 9% decrease compared to 2022, and an 87% decrease compared to 2019. International passenger transportation reached 32 million passengers, a 1.7-fold increase from the previous year and a 77% increase compared to 2019.

The Civil Aviation Authority also noted that the international flight network has been restored and expanded gradually. Vietnamese and foreign airlines have fully restored flights to traditional markets and expanded operations to new markets in Central Asia, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Mongolia. Flights to China and Russia have also been restored during the year.

Additionally, Vietnamese airlines have intensified operations to India (transporting 920,000 passengers in 2023, nearly 15 times more than in 2019) and the Australian market (transporting 913,000 passengers in 2023, a 40% increase compared to 2019).

The domestic flight network has been maintained and developed with 66 routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang to 19 other local airports, operating over 600 flights per day. In addition to existing routes, Vietnamese airlines in 2023 opened new routes such as Can Tho – Van Don, Hanoi – Ca Mau, and Ho Chi Minh City – Dien Bien.

@Znews