Domestic air travel shows signs of slowdown

In the first six months of this year, the total number of passengers traveling to/from airports nationwide reached nearly 57 million, with domestic passengers accounting for over 42 million and international passengers exceeding 14 million. It is noteworthy that, despite being halfway through the year, the total number of non-new customers only reached 48% of the annual target, with domestic passengers increasing by only 2% compared to the same period, while international passengers continue to show good growth.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), during the first six months of the year, its airports (21 out of 22 airports nationwide) operated over 364 thousand takeoffs and landings, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Among them, international flights increased by 151% compared to the same period, while domestic flights decreased by 1%.

The total number of passengers through airports in the first half of the year reached nearly 57 million, a 29% increase compared to the same period last year, but only reached 48% of the planned target for the whole year. This growth is mainly driven by international passengers, reaching over 14.4 million, a 493% increase compared to the same period last year, while domestic passengers only reached over 42 million, a modest 2% increase.

In addition, the volume of air cargo reached over 576 thousand tons, a decrease of nearly 21% compared to the same period last year.

International visitors are playing an important role in aviation recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, when domestic passengers show signs of slowing down.

ACV evaluates that despite the low growth in domestic passengers, the high increase in international passengers compensates for it, indicating a positive recovery of the aviation market. Currently, ACV is implementing several major investment projects, such as the Long Thanh Airport (Dong Nai), Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport (Ho Chi Minh City), expansion of Dien Bien Airport, expansion of Terminal 2 at Noi Bai Airport (Hanoi), and construction of Terminal 2 at Cat Bi Airport (Hai Phong). These projects are being carried out in accordance with legal regulations and meeting the required progress. In addition, the airports have also completed the pilot implementation of chip-embedded citizen ID cards and biometric authentication for air travel procedures, and are preparing to implement automatic non-stop toll collection for vehicles entering the airports at Danang, Phu Bai (Binh Dinh), and Cat Bi airports. In the second half of the year, ACV's leadership has identified priorities such as improving the quality of passenger service, ensuring safe flight operations, and focusing on ensuring the progress of the Long Thanh Airport construction project, especially selecting a contractor for the terminal construction. They also plan to commence the construction of Terminal 2 at Cat Bi Airport by the end of this year.