Doksuri is heading to Vietnam, which could become a super typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri is predicted to make its way into the East Sea of Vietnam and has the potential to become the second major storm of 2023. However, experts assert that the storm is unlikely to directly impact our country’s mainland.

Nguyen Van Huong, the Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, confirmed this information in response to reporters on the afternoon of July 24.

The meteorological agency forecasts that Typhoon Doksuri will likely intensify to level 15-16, expected to enter the northeast part of the North East Sea region. If it reaches level 16, it will be classified as a super typhoon.

While the storm is unlikely to make landfall on the country’s mainland, the northeast region of the North East Sea is expected to experience storms and strong winds, which could pose significant danger to ships in the area over the next 48-96 hours.

For the period of July 24-25, specific weather forecasts for various regions are as follows:

July 24: Sea areas from Ninh Thuan to Ca Mau, and the middle and southern regions of the East Sea (including the waters of the Spratly archipelago) can expect strong southwest winds at level 5, occasionally reaching level 6, and at times level 7-8. Seas will be rough, with waves ranging from 2 to 3.5 meters in height.

In the area between and south of the East Sea (including the waters of the Truong Sa archipelago), as well as the sea areas from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand, there will be showers and strong thunderstorms. During these storms, the possibility of tornadoes and strong winds is heightened.

July 25: Sea areas from Ninh Thuan to Binh Thuan, and the middle and southern regions of the East Sea (including the waters of the Spratly archipelago), can expect strong southwesterly winds at level 6, with gusts reaching level 8-9. Seas will be rough, with waves reaching heights of 2-4 meters.

In the North East Sea, there will be strong winds at level 6-7, with gusts at level 9, and rough seas with waves reaching 3-5 meters in height.

While the potential for Typhoon Doksuri to intensify into a super typhoon raises concerns, the forecast indicates that our country’s mainland is not likely to be directly impacted. However, all relevant authorities and individuals are advised to stay vigilant and closely monitor the updates from meteorological agencies to ensure safety during this period.