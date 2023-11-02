Does Westlife concert boost tourism revenue in Ho Chi Minh City?

Over the past two days, BlackPink’s shows in Hanoi generated over 600 billion VND in tourism revenue, with a tourism platform predicting that the upcoming Westlife concert night in Ho Chi Minh City may “create a strong wave” for tourism.

According to the estimates of Hanoi’s Department of Tourism, during the two days of BlackPink’s performances, the total number of tourists who visited Hanoi exceeded 170,000, contributing to a tourism revenue of over 600 billion VND. The number of airline tickets to Hanoi at that time increased tenfold.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Mr. Caesar Indra, the Chairman of Traveloka, mentioned that their platform showed that visitors coming to Hanoi during the two BlackPink concerts were not only from various provinces and cities in Vietnam but also from across Asia.

Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry also expects Westlife’s music night in Ho Chi Minh City to contribute to increasing revenue and promoting the destination.

Mr. Caesar Indra, the Chairman of Traveloka, predicts that the two Westlife concerts on November 21 and 22 could also create a strong impact on tourism in Ho Chi Minh City, especially given the current economic challenges. He noted that as the event date approaches, the demand for services through their platform tends to grow significantly.

“We have just signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Tourism Authority of Vietnam to strengthen our partnership and establish long-term commitments for promoting tourism. Through this, we will provide more information about Vietnam’s destinations on our platform to inspire travelers and awaken their desire to explore these places,” a representative from Traveloka said.

A representative from the Department of Tourism in Ho Chi Minh City also shared that they expect the Westlife concert to contribute to increased revenue and, particularly, to promote the city as a destination.

“BlackPink fans are mainly young people, whereas Westlife fans are from the 70s, 80s, and early 90s generations. It is possible that Westlife’s audience includes residents of Ho Chi Minh City, so the revenue will increase, but it may not reach the same level as the concert of the South Korean girl group in Hanoi. As we approach the event date, we will coordinate with the event organizers and enhance the capacity of accommodations to provide timely support,” the representative from the Department stated.

@Thanhnien.vn