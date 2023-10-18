DJ Don Diablo will perform at Hò Dô 2023

The Organizing Committee of the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival – Hò Dô 2023 has announced that Don Diablo will be the first performer at the HOZO Super Fest music night on December 24. Don Diablo is a Dutch DJ, music producer, and electronic dance musician. He was born in Coevorden in 1980 and is known for being one of the pioneers of the Future House genre. He has collaborated with many famous artists including Rihanna, DJ Tiesto, and KSHMR, and has performed at major music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, and Tomorrowland in Canada, the UK, the USA, and Brazil, among others.

Don Diablo has consistently been ranked in the top 10 DJs in the world by DJ Mag, a prestigious magazine for electronic music, DJs, and clubs. His highest position on the rankings was 6th in 2020. In 2016, he won two awards for Producer of the Year and Best Future House DJ at EMPO Awards. He also won two important awards at the WDM Radio Awards in 2018 for best electro-house DJ.

Don Diablo has performed in Vietnam multiple times, including at the Ravolution Music Festival 2019, the finals of Yamaha Road to Ravolution – DJ Battle, and Music Republic 2017. Last year, the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival invited Babyface, a famous American singer, songwriter, and music producer with more than 10 Grammy awards, to perform alongside 250 domestic and foreign artists.

The 3rd Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival – Hò Dô 2023, organized by the Organizing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Major Holidays, will take place from September to December 2023. The music nights in HOZO Super Fest will be held on December 22nd, 23rd, and 24th at Nguyen Hue and Le Loi walking streets. This festival will feature a variety of music genres, including EDM, rock, rap, jazz, pop, and a mix of traditional and contemporary music. Its aim is to become an annual music festival that celebrates Vietnamese culture and attracts more domestic and international tourists to Ho Chi Minh City.

