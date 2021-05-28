Distance learning are promoted in Vietnam for building learning society

He assigned the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to diversify training methods based on open, diverse, and flexible educational practices associating with the national qualification framework and the labor market to meet the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution.

In order to continue improving the quality and effectiveness of study and talent promotion and building a learning society, the Ministry of Education and Training was instructed to promote and effectively implement digital transformation in educational institutions with the focus on enhancing the quality of distance learning programs, building open and mass online courses in universities and colleges. The Ministry should diversify training content and increase the use of advanced technologies to support learning, especially enhancing the use of social media in continuing education schools.