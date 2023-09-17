Display of traditional Mid-Autumn Festival lights at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

With the theme “Sparkling Autumn Lanterns,” the 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration offers various experiential activities.

Starting from September 15th, children and visitors to the Hoang Thanh Thang Long heritage area in Hanoi will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition space showcasing various traditional Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns in the form of stalls along the ancient streets.

Many restored traditional Mid-Autumn lantern models will be displayed at the Thang Long – Hanoi Imperial Citadel heritage site during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Drawing from valuable sources from foreign researchers such as Henri Oger, Albert Kant, and the Quai Branly Museum in France, Hoang Thanh Thang Long collaborates with cultural researcher Trinh Bach and artisans from villages known for producing traditional Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, Thanh Oai (Hanoi), Bao Dap (Nam Dinh), Dong Ho (Bac Ninh), to revive ancient lantern models made from traditional materials such as paper, silk, glassine paper, bamboo, rattan, lacquer, and clay.

Highlights include lanterns shaped like carp turning into dragons, carp-shaped lanterns with moon motifs, living crab lanterns, ripe crab lanterns, rabbit lanterns, butterfly lanterns, shrimp lanterns, cherry blossom lanterns, pomegranate lanterns, and drum lanterns.

During this occasion, Hoang Thanh Thang Long also features stalls displaying traditional Mid-Autumn Festival toys, such as paper scholar figurines, moon-viewing stick beaters, paper masks, lion heads, frog drums, clamshell drums, Western-style iron boats, drumming rabbits, dough figurines, and stuffed swans.

@Vietnamnet