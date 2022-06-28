Disney sells tours around 12 parks worldwide

The company will fly 75 fans around Disney parks around the world on a private jet in July 2023, at a price of 110,000 USD/person.

The journey will last 24 days, stopping at 12 Disney parks around the world. The tour also goes through a few attractions in countries without Disney parks such as the Taj Mahal in India or the pyramids in Egypt.

75 passengers will be transported aboard Icelandair’s Boeing 757 private jet, with the support of a team of experts and staff at every destination, promising a memorable experience for all passengers.

Passengers will be transported by private jet. Photo: Disney

“On this one-of-a-kind experience, every activity is fun, engaging, and memorable, whether in destinations, in planes, or in the magic of Disney parks,” the company promises.

Besides producing movies and theme parks, Walt Disney is also known for its travel packages, including yachts. This is also Disney’s most expensive service package after the epidemic, when the number of tourists traveling and going to amusement parks is crowded again.

The price of the applicable service package is 109,995 USD, including 68 meals, private jet, tickets to theme parks and VIP admission to Disney resorts. The above rates also include accommodation for 2 adults per room. Guests wishing to stay alone will incur an additional fee of USD 10,995.

Children traveling with you do not have a special rate and must be over 12 years old. Passengers must also waive their own transportation costs to the point of origin, Los Angeles, and from the landing point in Orlando.

@ Zing News