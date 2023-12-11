Dishes from red dragon fruit are trending in Vietnam

Dragon fruit is a well-liked fruit in Vietnam, known for its sweet flavor that is enjoyed by many diners. However, in recent times, this fruit has also become the main ingredient in several unique and creative dishes, which have taken the internet by storm and attracted a lot of attention. Dragon fruit sugarcane juice, dragon fruit bread, and many other unique dishes made from this fruit are gaining popularity among Vietnamese youth.

Dragon fruit instant noodles

Dragon fruit instant noodles have become a popular dish among many netizens. The dish originated from a TikTok promotional song with the memorable melody “For the first time, dragon fruit is in instant noodles…”. Despite its name, the noodles do not have a dragon fruit flavor but are just chewier than usual with the pink color. The price of these noodles ranges from 6,500 VND to 15,000 VND.

Dragon fruit bread

Dragon fruit bread was once a craze in many supermarkets and stores as part of a campaign to rescue dragon fruits due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bread has a unique taste, slightly sour with crunchy and greasy dragon fruit seeds similar to black sesame seeds. At one point, over 20,000 pieces of dragon fruit bread were baked in just one day.

Dragon fruit pizza

Dragon fruit pizza has a light pink base and a blend of cheese and toppings such as sausage, cold meat, corn, olives, onions, etc. The taste is not too different, but the color is eye-catching.

Dragon fruit tea

Dragon fruit tea is a drink created by many restaurants to take advantage of the craze of dragon fruit instant noodles. It has an eye-catching dark pink color and is mixed with sugar to increase sweetness. The dragon fruit is then shaken with tea and combined with toppings such as strawberry jam, pearls, etc., creating a sweet and sour drink that is easy to drink.

Dragon fruit sugarcane juice

Dragon fruit sugarcane juice is a combination of sugarcane juice and dragon fruit. A TikTok account created this drink in a video that attracted 2.4 million views. The dragon fruit is foamed for 15 seconds, then shaken with sugarcane juice and combined with dried coconut and coconut fibers. Although it has piqued the interest of many tourists, some are concerned about the quality of this series of drinks.

There are also many other dishes made from dragon fruit created by food lovers, such as red dragon fruit coffee, red dragon fruit dumplings, sugar cane dragon fruit jelly, and even fried chicken with dragon fruit. Despite the recent culinary trend, some people find that the taste of this fruit is not always suitable to eat with other drinks and foods.

@dulich.laodong.vn