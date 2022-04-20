Discover the unique architecture pagoda with breathtaking sea view in Thanh Hoa

The But Pagoda in Hoang Hoa District (Thanh Hoa) attracts many tourists because of its unique architecture and beautiful sea view like a fairy scene.

As one of the newly restored pagodas in Hai Tien, open to tourists from 2021, the But Pagoda is located at a beautiful estuary with unique architecture.

As a famous spiritual site, But pagoda was built according to Vietnamese Buddhist architecture, is a famous tourist destination in Hai Tien beach. The pagoda is open all year round, on holidays and Tet this place is very bustling because of the crowds of people and tourists coming to visit.

During the Hai Tien beach tourism season from April to September, at the peak, the But pagoda welcomes a lot of tourists. A special feature of But Pagoda is that it is located right next to the Bo rock beach, one of the most beautiful check-in natural stone beaches in Hai Tien beach.

Mr. Le Thanh Canh, Chairman of Hoang Truong Commune People’s Committee, said that But Pagoda is located in the complex of Lach Truong cultural and spiritual park, a project owned by the commune and built from socialized capital.

According to Mr. Canh, the investment in the construction of Lach Truong cultural and spiritual tourism park is to create a tourist and spiritual destination, connecting with Hai Tien marine eco-tourism area, historical sites in Hoang Truong commune, forming a chain of ecological, cultural, spiritual and historical tourism of the district, promising to be a highlight that will welcome many tourists come to visit.

@ Vietnamnet

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

