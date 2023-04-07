Discover the pristine beauty of Me Island in Thanh Hoa

Apart from famous tourist destinations such as Sam Son, Pu Luong, Thanh Nha Ho, Thanh Hoa has recently added the Me Island tour, which showcases the pristine beauty of the sea.

Me Island archipelago belongs to Hai Binh ward, Nghi Son town, Thanh Hoa province. The island is about 11km away from the mainland and comprises a total of 18 large and small islands, with a total area of about 450ha. Among them, Me Island covers an area of 420ha, and the remaining area is occupied by small islands.

Recently, the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa province approved the detailed plan for the construction of Me Island – Nghi Son Economic Zone at a scale of 1/2000, combining national defense with socio-economic development. At the same time, the Eco-tourism Project of Me Island was included in the list of investment attraction.

According to Thanh Hoa province’s tourism development plan for the 2021-2025 period, infrastructure investment for developing waterway tourism routes will implement the construction of a waterway traffic safety system on coastal tourism routes. The infrastructure project for the Me Island Eco-tourism Zone includes boat docks, freshwater bathing areas, promising to become a new tourist attraction and stimulate Thanh Hoa’s tourism industry.

Me island area has a clear blue water beach for tourists to bathe in

Recently, the yacht dock with a total investment of over VND 200 billion has been put into operation to officially launch the Nghi Son – Me Island tour, providing many new and interesting experiences for tourists.

While visiting Me Island, tourists can participate in various activities such as kayaking, motorboating, surfing, fishing, snorkeling to observe coral reefs, camping, and bonfire walking.

In addition, tourists can also visit the lighthouse, admire the sunrise and sunset on the island, visit the monument of heroic martyrs, exchange with soldiers, and enjoy delicious meals onboard.

According to the elderly people in Hai Binh ward, Me Island used to be called Vi Island. Standing on the high mountain of Nam Dong mountain range to the West and looking out to the sea, you can see 18 islands arranged in the shape of the word Vi (ancient Chinese character). This island cluster is also known by another name, “Thap Bat Ma Son,” which means 18 noble horses.

Explore the lighthouse on Me . island

When the weather is calm and the sea is quiet, and the sea is blue, from a high point, all 18 large and small islands resemble a herd of horses grazing in the vast meadow.

Currently, Hon Me has no inhabitants, thus the island still maintains its pristine beauty and abundant natural resources.

The entire island is covered by vast primary forests, which are home to over 400 plant species and various resident animal species. Among them are many valuable timber trees such as rosewood, agarwood, ironwood, and trees used in handicrafts such as sồi, mây, and đót, as well as more than 100 species of medicinal plants of great value.

@Vietnamnet