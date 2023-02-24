Discover Dinh Co traditional festival of fishermen in Long Hai town

Dinh Co heritage site is a magnificent architecture that represents the folk culture of fishermen in Long Hai coastal town, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

The historical and cultural heritage site of Dinh Co, located on the picturesque beach of Long Hai town, was recognized as a National Historical and Cultural Heritage in 1995 by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) and was added to the list of national intangible cultural heritage in February 2023.

National intangible cultural heritage

According to legend, two centuries ago, a virgin named Le Thi Hong (nicknamed Thi Cach), who was from Tam Quan (Binh Dinh), followed her father to Ba Ria and Go Cong for trading, and fell in love with the scenery and people. She did not want to leave the southern land. She was kind-hearted, but unfortunately, she was stranded on Hang Island during one of her fishing trips with her father when she was only 16 years old. Local fishermen buried her on Co Son Hill and built a temple outside the beach to worship her.

After many years, she appeared in a dream to help the village overcome many difficulties, including diseases and to help fishermen have successful fishing trips. In 1930, to make the title “Long Hai’s goddess of peace, justice and morality” more brilliant, Long Hai fishermen moved the temple to Ky Van Mountain, where Dinh Co is located to this day.

People and tourists participate in the festival crowdedly at Dinh Co beach.

The Dinh Co festival takes place from the 10 to 12 of the 2nd lunar month. The festival is organized according to traditional rituals to pray for favorable weather, national prosperity, and people’s well-being. Every year, the festival attracts hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists from the South Central, Southeast and Southwest regions to visit, worship, and participate in entertainment activities while also taking a beach vacation in Long Hai.

The spiritual power of Co has been passed down through generations and experienced by those who come to worship and pray for her help, protection, and support. This has attracted more and more people to the Dinh Co festival.

The unique feature of the Dinh Co festival

From early morning on February 12th (Lunar New Year), boats will head out to sea for the Nghinh Co ceremony. The best seafaring boat of the year from the local fishermen will be chosen to lead the procession. On the boat, there will be a pedestal with the image of Lady Co and other dignitaries, as well as elderly people in formal attire and a dragon dance team.

To the sound of drums reverberating through the sky, the fleet of boats will set out to sea in a chain. After traveling about 2-3 nautical miles, they will arrive at the spot where Lady Co perished, and the chief worshiper will begin the ceremony to welcome Lady Co and other deities and ancestors back to their ancestral shrine.

The procession of Co with the gods, grandparents and ancestors to the palace to celebrate the death anniversary.

During the Dinh Co – Long Hai festival, the historical and cultural monument of Dinh Co will be beautifully decorated and solemnly prepared. The boats and ships of the fishermen will be adorned with lights and flowers, all focused on Dinh Co to perform the “Chau Co” ritual. As night falls, the illuminated boats and ships will express their reverence for Lady Co and their hope for safety and a bountiful catch.

This year’s Dinh Co – Long Hai festival will feature a variety of artistic activities, including performances by local musicians and stage performances that recreate the history and culture of Dinh Co. In addition to kite flying, volleyball, fishing, and netting at Dinh Co Beach, traditional folk games will also attract young people and fishermen. The enthusiastic cheering of visitors will make the Dinh Co – Long Hai festival even more lively and attractive.

This year, the Dinh Co – Long Hai festival will take place from February 28th to March 3rd in Long Hai town, Long Dien district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province. The festival not only reflects the cultural identity of the people but also expresses their desire for happiness and prosperity from ancient times to the present. This traditional beauty will be preserved and passed down to future generations.

@Zing News