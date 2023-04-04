Direct route Hanoi – Phuket to serve passengers from May 19

The new Hanoi – Phuket flight route helps expand the Vietnam – Thailand air network, enhancing the connection between major cities in Vietnam and the most attractive destination in the Land of Golden Temples.

The only direct flight between Hanoi and Phuket will serve residents and tourists on daily round-trip flights starting from May 19, with a flight time of 3 hours and 5 minutes each way. The flight departs from Hanoi at 11:35 and arrives in Phuket at 14:40, while the return flight departs from Phuket at 15:45 and arrives in Hanoi at 18:35. The flight schedule is convenient for tourists to arrange their travel itinerary.

Phuket direct flight tickets can be purchased on http://www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air app. In particular, from now until May 5, Vietjet offers customers up to 50% off SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business tickets on all routes the airline is serving (excluding taxes, fees, and holiday and summer periods for each market). Customers only need to enter the code ALL50SBB for SkyBoss Business and ALL50SB for SkyBoss. The promotion for SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business tickets is valid until December 12.

Vietjet also operates the only direct daily flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket with a 2-hour flight time. Besides Phuket, the airline also flies to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) from 3 regions in Vietnam: the North, Central, and South, with dozens of flights per week. The direct flight route from Ho Chi Minh City to Chiang Mai serves the needs of tourists to quickly and economically reach the paradise of Thai tourism.

Passengers flying with Vietjet can accumulate points by joining the membership program through the SkyJoy app or skyjoy.vietjetair.com to enjoy many attractive benefits from over 250 most popular food, shopping, and tourism brands in Vietnam.

From Phuket, visitors can easily reach the famous Koh Phi Phi island.

As an attractive destination in Thailand, Phuket mesmerizes tourists with its fine sandy beaches, clear blue water, unique accommodation options, and exciting and fascinating exploration activities. From Phuket, tourists can quickly reach the famous Koh Phi Phi island, which provides stunning photos for travel enthusiasts.

You can book Vietjet flights to enjoy memorable trips with friends and family. Readers can visit the official website and fan pages of Vietjet to hunt for promotions and attractive offers regularly.

