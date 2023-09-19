Dinh Yen: The village that “weaves” colors

The mat village of Dinh Yen, located in the Lap Vo district of Dong Thap province, is a vibrant and colorful place. The houses and alleyways are adorned with green, red, yellow, purple, and other familiar fibers that are popular among the locals. The inhabitants of this village are meticulous in selecting each color of yarn, and the steady clack of the weaving machines has become a defining characteristic of the area. The result is a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects a passion for work and a deep appreciation for the traditional profession that has been practiced here for over a century.

To create these colors, the fibers must undergo a meticulous dyeing process. The skilled workers expertly apply the dye, ensuring that each strand is evenly coated. The bright sunshine and refreshing wind of Dinh Yen further enhance the vibrancy of the colors, making them even more striking. In short, the village of Dinh Yen is a testament to the beauty and craftsmanship of traditional textile production.

The village of Dinh Yen is a hub of traditional hand-weaving methods. Although many mat-making businesses have switched to machine weaving, the village elders continue to preserve tradition by using rhythmic, clacking looms. The young people of Dinh Yen are constantly bringing new creativity to the process, adding more colors to the vibrant village. As a result, visitors can now enjoy the warm hues of the village, and the bold Vietnamese colors are becoming even more brilliant and far-reaching. Additionally, this traditional approach to weaving ensures that the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam is celebrated and maintained.

@vtv.vn