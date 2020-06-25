Digiworld named as a distributor of Apple products in Vietnam

Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, the company’s chairman and general director confirmed with Vietnam News.

It is expected that 50,000 Apple products will be distributed to Vietnamese consumers from now to the year-end.

“Apple products, especially iPhone and Macbook, are very popular in Vietnam. Vietnamese have a great need for buying Apple products at good prices and genuine warranty.” said the company’s chairman and general director.

In the first four months of this year Apple had the third largest market share in Vietnam and second in terms of value, According to a report by the GfK.

Digiworld said it wants to directly distribute all Apple product lines comprising iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Beats, Watch, Apple TV and accessories like Airpod, Earpod, keyboard, mouse, and cover.

Established in 1997, the company has been the leading market expansion services provider in Vietnam.

It has also been an authorized distributor for more than 30 global technology brands and has a distribution network of 16,000 points of sale.

It listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

