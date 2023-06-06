Digital-only bank TNEX launches Micro-Investment for Vietnamese Gen Z

TNEX Digital Finance Platform and Services JSC., in partnership with Fincorp JSC., the owner of Fmarket platform, officially launched the new product named “Investment Fund” aiming at creating a suitable investment channel with attractive returns and relatively low risk for customers, especially Generation Z (Gen Z).

After 2 years of growth and development, the new feature Investment Fund of first digital-only banking platform in Vietnam TNEX allows users to invest in fund certificates distributed by Fmarket right on the application, starting at only 10,000 VND.

By doing a few simple steps on TNEX application on AppStore or Google Play Store, the investors are able to open an account, perform direct trading transactions with 35 open-end funds (including stock funds, bond funds and mutual funds) of 17 professional fund management companies in Vietnam distributed by Fmarket. Fmarket is also known as the first open-end fund trading platform licensed by the State Securities Commission since 2018. This investment form has shown advantages such as: small investment, convenient transaction, attractive profits with effective funds, ability of removing investment capital barriers when fund certificates can be purchased with a starting amount of VND 10,000.

With the desire to help all customers, especially Gen Z, access the investment concept, starting from open-end funds and financial products from reputable issuing institutions easily, transparently and professionally. The Investment Fund that TNEX has just launched is considered as higher potential than bank savings, while more convenient and lower risk than trading stocks personally. TNEX provides its investors with a fast, convenient and reliable trading platform when fully integrating the process of buying, selling and investing in fund certificates in just one application, instead of going through many different applications.

According to finance professional Ms. Mina Chung, founder of “Money With Mina”; especially Gen Z should invest in funds at their early ages to achieve long-term financial goals. Do not invest in what you do not know, understand the effectiveness of compound interest, do not put all your eggs in one basket (do not buy one single form of assets), the fund certificates have all the above advantages. She believes that fund certificates must be a long-term channel, not a channel for day-to-day trading like stocks.

At the same time, TNEX also provides useful financial knowledge, particularly in fund certificate investment on its Vitamin T portal, helping new investors to teach themselves when participating in the new market. This is also an opened demand that young customers, especially Gen Z, are lacking when investing.

The combination of a digital financial platform and investment funds provides long-term, sustainable interest opportunities for users. The number of fund certificates purchased will not be limited, the received profit is the difference between the selling price compared to a buying one. Moreover, investment categories are offered with a diverse number of funds, suitable for many investor tastes, which can meet the needs of different customers, from Gen Z who are just starting their very first fund certificates to experienced ones.

“The introduction of the Investment Fund on TNEX digital-only bank offers our customers a new channel of indirect investment, which is convenient in doing transactions and quickly updated in investment. TNEX has always accompanied our customers through the continuous introduction of convenient banking and financial services, worthy of international awards, most recently “Best Digital Bank for Gen Z” in Vietnam and Southeast Asia 2023” by The Digital Banker.”, said Ms. Pham Thi Nguyet Nga, CEO of TNEX.