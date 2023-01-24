Digital Marketing Tricks That Should Be On Your Radar

Living in a technology-revolving era, with people being chronically online has made a huge shift in the marketing industry. Large and small companies are trying to fit in with this shift in marketing strategy. Some found solutions in over-posting on social media to keep their audiences engaged. When trends change audiences get bored of the same old posts, and these solutions seem to fall back.

How do digital marketing strategies help?

Without thorough research, it’s easy to fall short in the timeline of millions of posts floating around social media every day. It only takes one tap to see your curated feed, with ads that fulfill all your needs in one place. Using digital marketing strategies will help your company stay on top of its field.

As a first step towards the ultimate goal of audience engagement, it’s important to know that digital marketing does not only focus on social media. If you run an up-and-coming company, it’s important to know the basics of digital marketing.

Digital marketing consists of:

Search Engine Marketing

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Social Media Marketing

Content Marketing

Audio and Video Marketing

Email Marketing

Digital Display Advertising (Banner ads)

Native Advertising

Influencer Marketing / Advocacy Marketing

While those might seem like a lot at first, it’s much easier when you find a perfect combination of each. A lot of those basic needs go hand in hand and fulfill one another.

Knowing where your audience comes from

The typical European customer varies by location and the geopolitical context of content sharing changes. Knowing your audience requires understanding their lifestyle, cognitive processes, and preferred media. Since the standard of living varies across Europe, so do the demands and desires of the customer. With a lower level of living than the Benelux countries, outsourcing in eastern Europe could appear to be a distinct task in this regard.

To know your audience, find experts that help with search engine optimization and work with the initial audience in your region.

Use digital marketing tools

To ensure that your marketing mix is integrated, you need the right digital marketing tools to help you run effective campaigns. One of the most effective tools is Google Analytics, but depending on your preferences there are other tools to fit your needs as well. There are individual tools on all social platforms that can help with tracking your analytics as well, which can be an easier way to track the overall audience growth.

When it comes to content creation it’s not required to share or post new content daily, whether audio, video, text, images, or infographics. As a matter of fact, when it comes to younger audiences, the more you post the merrier the unfollows come. Make sure to keep your posts sufficient and timely. For every post check your analytics to see how your audience responded to it. That way you can track and focus on how your content is being perceived and improve your posting habits.

Content optimization

Optimizing both your content and website to be mobile-friendly helps attract more people your way. By making it easier for people to engage with your website and social media while they’re browsing on their phones, you might double or triple your audience. The average consumer spends a lot of time scrolling, so try to keep that in mind the next time you post. When posting videos or pictures always make sure to follow standard vertical formats for social media. A lot of engagement comes from the appearance of the post, so when you pick your thumbnail for your next video make sure it’s bright and clear, especially if you intend to use it as clickbait.

Conclusion

Lastly, when designing your brand make sure the design represents what the company stands for, be creative but most importantly be yourself. Much of what makes digital marketing successful is based on design. You need good design skills whether you’re designing a website, a landing page, or creating an image for your website, ad, or infographic. Make sure that your design follows a pattern and aligns with your brand, for each post to complement one another. Some tools to help with design could be Adobe Photoshop or Canva (easier to use for, people who are still learning about graphic design).