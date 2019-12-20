Digital Excellence: The Vietnamese Industries Booming Because of Social Media

Roughly 57% of the Vietnamese population uses social media, according to Capstone Vietnam.

That amounts to around 57 million people—a whole consumer market that Vietnamese businesses are aiming to reach. It is precisely because of social media and its reach that businesses are embracing it. So what industries are experiencing a boost and how exactly are they using social media?

Food and Beverage

There are over 6 million Instagram users in Vietnam, according to NapoleonCat. The image-sharing platform made it necessary for restaurants and food businesses to make use of carefully curated images for showcasing their offerings and enticing patrons. Social media has also made it possible for food delivery services to experience a surge in patrons. Established Vietnamese grocery brands like Intemex and Citimart are also using social media to grow their consumer reach by partnering up with food delivery services. As a result, 22% of Vietnamese consumers are now buying food through social media platforms, according to Anh Kim Daang and associates. The advent of cash-on-delivery through social media platforms has enticed consumers to spend more with relatively less risk on their end.

Travel and Leisure

Social media and e-commerce have allowed Vietnamese consumers to spend $3.491 billion on travel and leisure, according to Hootsuite. This is hardly surprising as Google’s Vietnamese Customer Barometer Survey says 87% of consumers browse social media for news regarding hotels, airline ticket sales, and hot destinations. Glamorous ads from brands and personal posts by other consumers circulate popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. As a consequence, locations like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city have enjoyed a steady stream of tourists who developed their decisions thanks to social media.

Real Estate

Social media and the advent of direct messaging allows buyers to talk speak directly to brokers about any questions they may have. The convenience offered has increased consumer engagement by 71%, according to VECOM. Thanks to social media, relatively new real estate brands like Vinhomes and Novaland were able to build consumer trust. Each brand makes use of social media posts to showcase buildings, apartments, and homes—making it highly accessible for busy consumers to browse property.

In the realm of business, the practical thing to do is to embrace relevant trends to reach consumers effectively. The recent years have shown the power of social media and Vietnamese industries are paying attention. Time will determine what other trends will change the ways things are done. For now, however, social media reigns supreme and businesses are in bloom because of it.

