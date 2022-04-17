Development potential of Vietnam’s sidewalk economy

In big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, street food and small sidewalk shops are gradually proving their position in the market.

COVID-19 has had a great impact on people’s economic life and consumption habits. Therefore, to be able to develop, business and service shops must also gradually change. At this time, street vendors and small shops on the sidewalk are the choice of many people. From familiar street vendors to well-invested mobile sales chains.

The sidewalk economy is still proving its position in the market of big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. From there, creating the unique attraction of these cities and especially, behind those burdens are the livelihoods of many households.

If in the past, the sidewalk was the place to make a living of “basket-trading” people, over time many chains also took advantage of the sidewalk. “Down the road” is not a new model but appears more often in Ho Chi Minh City. People sell goods by mobile cart or open “pop-up” stalls for customers to take away.

Also the image of streetcars, but now it is more upgraded, invested as a brand, built into a chain, into a mobile sales model.

Research firm JLL once said that it will become a trend for takeaway chains to invest in “sidewalk” models because this is really an attractive segment when it has been a part of urban consumption culture.

@ Cafef

