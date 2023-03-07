Developing community tourism in Dak Lak’s most beautiful village

On March 3rd, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dak Lak province, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Buon Ma Thuot city, organized the announcement ceremony of Akŏ Dhông community tourism village. This is also the first community tourism village in Dak Lak province.

Akŏ Dhong village became the first community-based tourism village in Dak Lak to be officially recognized. Photo: Electronic portal of Dak Lak province

According to TTXVN, Akŏ Dhông village covers an area of 62.3 hectares with 247 households and 1,004 residents. It is considered the most beautiful village in Dak Lak with 32 traditional long houses, many gongs, musical instruments, artisans, cultural performance teams, and traditional occupations preserved and promoted through generations.

In the journey of exploring tourism in Buon Ma Thuot city and Dak Lak province, most tourists come to Akŏ Dhông village to learn about the unique culture of the Ede people and the beauty and tranquility of the village in the heart of the city.

In recent times, the support for developing community tourism in Akŏ Dhông village has been given high priority, including investment in infrastructure, tourism technical facilities, vocational training, product development, environmental protection, etc., aiming to turn the village into a unique community tourism destination of the province.

According to the Dak Lak province’s electronic portal, in order to develop the community tourism model of Akŏ Dhông village, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested that agencies, units and Buon Ma Thuot city provide more resources to support the village. The Management Board of Akŏ Dhông Community Tourism effectively implements the operation regulations and manages tourism activities, together with the people, to promote the assets supported; at the same time, preserve the cultural identity of ethnic groups, ensure the quality of services, safe and civilized tourism environment, and attract more investment to create new attractive tourism products.

