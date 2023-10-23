Determining house numbers by the Ministry of Public Security

This is one of the solutions proposed by the Administrative Management Police Department C06, Ministry of Public Security, to advise on measures to enhance transparency in the real estate market through house number identification.

As part of this effort, C06 is collaborating with the Vietnam Post Corporation to facilitate the digital transformation process. The postal service already possesses information about house numbers, while local law enforcement has data on household registration, and the Ministry of Public Security has data on the population and property documents.

The Ministry of Public Security expects that this plan will be implemented to “save a considerable amount of costs” for the state by utilizing existing data, eliminating the need to clean up real estate data.

@Cafef