Destinations chosen by Vietnamese travelers for Tet holiday 2024

The statistics on Agoda bookings reveal the preferred travel destinations for Vietnamese people during the Tet Nguyen Dan (Lunar New Year) holiday in 2024.
According to Agoda’s data released on January 23, Vietnam has secured a spot in the top 5 leading destinations for travelers seeking holiday destinations for the upcoming Tet Nguyen Dan across the Asia-Pacific region. Among these destinations, South Korean tourists top the list of visitors to Vietnam during this traditional festival.
Da Lat is the top destination chosen by domestic tourists for Tet 2024