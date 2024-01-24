Destinations chosen by Vietnamese travelers for Tet holiday 2024

The ranking is based on the number of room bookings made on Agoda from January 1 to 15, with check-in dates on February 9 or 10 (corresponding to the 30th or 1st day of Tet) and a minimum stay of 2 nights.

In the top 5 destinations in the region, alongside Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also prominently featured. South Korean tourists lead the international visitors to Vietnam during Tet Nguyen Dan, surpassing tourists from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. This is expected to contribute to a vibrant Tet season for Vietnam’s tourism industry. The most favored international destinations in Vietnam during the Tet holiday include Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hanoi, and Phu Quoc.

For domestic tourists, Da Lat is the top attractive destination. Hill resorts attract the most Vietnamese tourists, surpassing famous coastal cities such as Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Phan Thiet. Ho Chi Minh City also ranks fourth in terms of room bookings during this holiday period.

In addition to domestic travel, an increasing number of Vietnamese people are choosing international destinations for the Tet Nguyen Dan holiday. This year’s data shows that many Vietnamese tourists opt to travel to major cities. Bangkok leads the list, followed by Singapore, Seoul, Bali, and Tokyo, respectively, making up the top 5 preferred international destinations for this occasion.

@Thanhnien.vn